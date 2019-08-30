All apartments in Burien
Find more places like 15023 5th Ln S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burien, WA
/
15023 5th Ln S
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

15023 5th Ln S

15023 5th Lane South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burien
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

15023 5th Lane South, Burien, WA 98148

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
alarm system
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
dogs allowed
$ 500.00 Move In Bonus! New Home in Desirable Highline Village Community - **Application Pending**

Built in 2011, this three level residence presents inviting style throughout: Cherrywood floors, custom window shades or blinds, vaulted ceilings, tile finishes, embossed millwork, six panel doors and more. Great room concept creates conversation spaces; island kitchen with raised eating bar; spacious master suite features dual shower.

Full covered balcony features built-in gas for BBQ. Three car garage has exterior door; fully-fenced yard. Largest lot in the community; neighborhood park minutes away. Don't miss out on this one!

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Pending

#854

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4335455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15023 5th Ln S have any available units?
15023 5th Ln S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 15023 5th Ln S have?
Some of 15023 5th Ln S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15023 5th Ln S currently offering any rent specials?
15023 5th Ln S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15023 5th Ln S pet-friendly?
Yes, 15023 5th Ln S is pet friendly.
Does 15023 5th Ln S offer parking?
Yes, 15023 5th Ln S offers parking.
Does 15023 5th Ln S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15023 5th Ln S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15023 5th Ln S have a pool?
No, 15023 5th Ln S does not have a pool.
Does 15023 5th Ln S have accessible units?
No, 15023 5th Ln S does not have accessible units.
Does 15023 5th Ln S have units with dishwashers?
No, 15023 5th Ln S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15023 5th Ln S have units with air conditioning?
No, 15023 5th Ln S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana
15800 4th Avenue South
Burien, WA 98148
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr
Burien, WA 98148
View Ridge Apartments
12311 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest
Burien, WA 98146
Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St
Burien, WA 98166
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest
Burien, WA 98166

Similar Pages

Burien 1 BedroomsBurien 2 Bedrooms
Burien Apartments with ParkingBurien Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Burien Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA
North Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Riverton Boulevard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College