15023 5th Ln S

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly alarm system parking bbq/grill garage dogs allowed

$ 500.00 Move In Bonus! New Home in Desirable Highline Village Community - **Application Pending**



Built in 2011, this three level residence presents inviting style throughout: Cherrywood floors, custom window shades or blinds, vaulted ceilings, tile finishes, embossed millwork, six panel doors and more. Great room concept creates conversation spaces; island kitchen with raised eating bar; spacious master suite features dual shower.



Full covered balcony features built-in gas for BBQ. Three car garage has exterior door; fully-fenced yard. Largest lot in the community; neighborhood park minutes away. Don't miss out on this one!



Property Manager: Armando Hernandez

Property Status: Pending



#854



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4335455)