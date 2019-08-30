15023 5th Ln S

Amenities
$ 500.00 Move In Bonus! New Home in Desirable Highline Village Community - **Application Pending**
Built in 2011, this three level residence presents inviting style throughout: Cherrywood floors, custom window shades or blinds, vaulted ceilings, tile finishes, embossed millwork, six panel doors and more. Great room concept creates conversation spaces; island kitchen with raised eating bar; spacious master suite features dual shower.
Full covered balcony features built-in gas for BBQ. Three car garage has exterior door; fully-fenced yard. Largest lot in the community; neighborhood park minutes away. Don't miss out on this one!
Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Pending
#854
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4335455)