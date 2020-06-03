14230 8th Ave S

Amenities

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath house close to SeaTac Airport and access to Hwy 509. Living room, family room, and kitchen eating nook. Hardwood floors, front and side concrete slab, and patios. All new appliances of refrigerator, electric oven, dishwasher double stainless steel sink, and cherry cabinets with Corian counter-tops. Large 2-car garage. Home sits on two partially-cleared acres.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small dog and 1 cat only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



