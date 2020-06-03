All apartments in Burien
14230 8th Ave S

14230 8th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

14230 8th Avenue South, Burien, WA 98168

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath house close to SeaTac Airport and access to Hwy 509. Living room, family room, and kitchen eating nook. Hardwood floors, front and side concrete slab, and patios. All new appliances of refrigerator, electric oven, dishwasher double stainless steel sink, and cherry cabinets with Corian counter-tops. Large 2-car garage. Home sits on two partially-cleared acres.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small dog and 1 cat only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14230 8th Ave S have any available units?
14230 8th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 14230 8th Ave S have?
Some of 14230 8th Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14230 8th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
14230 8th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14230 8th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 14230 8th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 14230 8th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 14230 8th Ave S offers parking.
Does 14230 8th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14230 8th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14230 8th Ave S have a pool?
No, 14230 8th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 14230 8th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 14230 8th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 14230 8th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14230 8th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 14230 8th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 14230 8th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
