Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:45 AM

13704 6th Ave. SW

13704 6th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

13704 6th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA 98166
Linde Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom Home on Large Fenced Lot in Burien - Bring Your Dog!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with HUGE fully fenced yard! Fresh paint, new wood laminate floors, wood-burning fireplace. Fully applianced, including washer and dryer. Home even has A/C! Large one-car garage with great separate storage area or workshop. Perfect home for your 4-legged friend! Make an appointment to see this home today! Please do not disturb current tenants.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE3917286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13704 6th Ave. SW have any available units?
13704 6th Ave. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 13704 6th Ave. SW have?
Some of 13704 6th Ave. SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13704 6th Ave. SW currently offering any rent specials?
13704 6th Ave. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13704 6th Ave. SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 13704 6th Ave. SW is pet friendly.
Does 13704 6th Ave. SW offer parking?
Yes, 13704 6th Ave. SW offers parking.
Does 13704 6th Ave. SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13704 6th Ave. SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13704 6th Ave. SW have a pool?
No, 13704 6th Ave. SW does not have a pool.
Does 13704 6th Ave. SW have accessible units?
No, 13704 6th Ave. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 13704 6th Ave. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 13704 6th Ave. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13704 6th Ave. SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13704 6th Ave. SW has units with air conditioning.
