13704 6th Ave. SW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 3 bedroom Home on Large Fenced Lot in Burien - Bring Your Dog!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with HUGE fully fenced yard! Fresh paint, new wood laminate floors, wood-burning fireplace. Fully applianced, including washer and dryer. Home even has A/C! Large one-car garage with great separate storage area or workshop. Perfect home for your 4-legged friend! Make an appointment to see this home today! Please do not disturb current tenants.



BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.



TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!



PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.



RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.



HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.



SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.



PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.



MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.



