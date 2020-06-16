All apartments in Burien
13446 4th Avenue S
13446 4th Avenue S

13446 4th Avenue South · (253) 336-7681
Location

13446 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA 98168
Cedarhurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home features new carpet, paint, blinds, and kitchen appliances with large front lawn and covered parking. Bring your toys and your boat to put under the covered work space. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $1800.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Contact Shanan at 253-693-4598 NO DOGS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13446 4th Avenue S have any available units?
13446 4th Avenue S has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13446 4th Avenue S have?
Some of 13446 4th Avenue S's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13446 4th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
13446 4th Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13446 4th Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 13446 4th Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does 13446 4th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 13446 4th Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 13446 4th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13446 4th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13446 4th Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 13446 4th Avenue S has a pool.
Does 13446 4th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 13446 4th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 13446 4th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 13446 4th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13446 4th Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 13446 4th Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
