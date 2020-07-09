12636 4th Ave SW

Amenities

Brand new house for renters on business trips - Property Id: 277894



Brand new house with 2 master bedrooms, 3 guest bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. You will have options to rent up stair with 3 bedrooms and private access or main level with a 5 pieces master suite and another bedroom. This house is fully furnished with beds, living room furniture. brand new appliances and TV with Wifi.

You will enjoy the city of Seattle while staying at our home. Our house is in a great location, 15 minutes to downtown Seattle, 7 minutes to SeaTac Airport and South Center Mall. The light rail station is a 5 minutes-drive with free parking to allow for an easy commute to downtown Seattle for work or business. Our house is perfect for families or a group of people on business trips. Nearby, there are city parks, restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores - Safeway and Starbucks a couple steps away and shopping centers, etc.

No Pets Allowed



