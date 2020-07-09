All apartments in Burien
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

12636 4th Ave SW

12636 4th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

12636 4th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA 98146

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
hot tub
internet access
Brand new house for renters on business trips - Property Id: 277894

Brand new house with 2 master bedrooms, 3 guest bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. You will have options to rent up stair with 3 bedrooms and private access or main level with a 5 pieces master suite and another bedroom. This house is fully furnished with beds, living room furniture. brand new appliances and TV with Wifi.
You will enjoy the city of Seattle while staying at our home. Our house is in a great location, 15 minutes to downtown Seattle, 7 minutes to SeaTac Airport and South Center Mall. The light rail station is a 5 minutes-drive with free parking to allow for an easy commute to downtown Seattle for work or business. Our house is perfect for families or a group of people on business trips. Nearby, there are city parks, restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores - Safeway and Starbucks a couple steps away and shopping centers, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277894
Property Id 277894

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12636 4th Ave SW have any available units?
12636 4th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 12636 4th Ave SW have?
Some of 12636 4th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12636 4th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
12636 4th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12636 4th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 12636 4th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does 12636 4th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 12636 4th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 12636 4th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12636 4th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12636 4th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 12636 4th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 12636 4th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 12636 4th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 12636 4th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12636 4th Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 12636 4th Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 12636 4th Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.

