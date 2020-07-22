12038 12th Ave South

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carport range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

North Burien duplex - lower unit available, 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1400 sq ft! Park like setting. - Welcome home to this large lower unit duplex - 2 full bedrooms and a full bathroom in this 1400 sq ft lower unit! The private duplex is located behind other houses but in front of a park. The lower unit is large and as you enter in to the living room area with a den area attached. The two bedrooms are nice size with great natural light. The full bathroom with storage is in between the two bedrooms. The laundry washer/dryer hook-ups are off the kitchen area. The full kitchen offers a dishwasher, range and refrigerator. The dining room is just off the kitchen area and has access to the back covered patio area. There is one parking space covered under the carport and one open parking space. All reasonable use of utilities are included in the rent each month. Please drive by property first, then call Reilly at 253-590-9591 or Misty at 206-841-8527.



Terms are 1st months rent & refundable Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional $500 deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 6 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE5533103)