All apartments in Burien
Find more places like 12038 12th Ave South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burien, WA
/
12038 12th Ave South
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

12038 12th Ave South

12038 12th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burien
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

12038 12th Avenue South, Burien, WA 98168
Riverton-Boulevard Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
North Burien duplex - lower unit available, 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1400 sq ft! Park like setting. - Welcome home to this large lower unit duplex - 2 full bedrooms and a full bathroom in this 1400 sq ft lower unit! The private duplex is located behind other houses but in front of a park. The lower unit is large and as you enter in to the living room area with a den area attached. The two bedrooms are nice size with great natural light. The full bathroom with storage is in between the two bedrooms. The laundry washer/dryer hook-ups are off the kitchen area. The full kitchen offers a dishwasher, range and refrigerator. The dining room is just off the kitchen area and has access to the back covered patio area. There is one parking space covered under the carport and one open parking space. All reasonable use of utilities are included in the rent each month. Please drive by property first, then call Reilly at 253-590-9591 or Misty at 206-841-8527.

Terms are 1st months rent & refundable Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional $500 deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 6 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5533103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12038 12th Ave South have any available units?
12038 12th Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 12038 12th Ave South have?
Some of 12038 12th Ave South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12038 12th Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
12038 12th Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12038 12th Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 12038 12th Ave South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does 12038 12th Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 12038 12th Ave South offers parking.
Does 12038 12th Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12038 12th Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12038 12th Ave South have a pool?
No, 12038 12th Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 12038 12th Ave South have accessible units?
No, 12038 12th Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 12038 12th Ave South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12038 12th Ave South has units with dishwashers.
Does 12038 12th Ave South have units with air conditioning?
No, 12038 12th Ave South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest
Burien, WA 98166
Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St
Burien, WA 98166
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South
Burien, WA 98148
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr
Burien, WA 98148

Similar Pages

Burien 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBurien 2 Bedroom Apartments
Burien Apartments with ParkingBurien Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Burien Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WA
Mill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Riverton Boulevard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College