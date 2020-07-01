11824 12th Avenue S

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Recently updated home with bamboo flooring, granite countertops and kitchen flooring, with a Bonus Room. Fully fenced back yard, front deck with additional spacious lot including detached garage, carport and RV parking. Close to schools, shopping, freeways and light rail. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $2125.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.