Home
/
Burien, WA
/
11824 12th Avenue S
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:45 PM

11824 12th Avenue S

11824 12th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

11824 12th Avenue South, Burien, WA 98168
Riverton-Boulevard Park

Recently updated home with bamboo flooring, granite countertops and kitchen flooring, with a Bonus Room. Fully fenced back yard, front deck with additional spacious lot including detached garage, carport and RV parking. Close to schools, shopping, freeways and light rail. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $2125.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11824 12th Avenue S have any available units?
11824 12th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 11824 12th Avenue S have?
Some of 11824 12th Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11824 12th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
11824 12th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11824 12th Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 11824 12th Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does 11824 12th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 11824 12th Avenue S offers parking.
Does 11824 12th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11824 12th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11824 12th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 11824 12th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 11824 12th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 11824 12th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 11824 12th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 11824 12th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11824 12th Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 11824 12th Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

