11630 26th Ave SW

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated 3-BR., 2-BA., Upper Shorewood - This completely redesigned and enlarged 1942 "warbox" is a delight to see! New paint has been added in the last month to the coved-ceilinged rooms upstairs, as well as the 2 bedrooms. And the large family room and bedroom with bath downstairs have received new paint and carpet. Both kitchen and two baths are finished with ceramic tile. Year-round yard care is included in the rent, which is a welcome amenity for care of the 7,752-sf lot .



There is a double garage with opener for the 14' door. Also, there are 2 Trex decks, one off the dining room and another off the front entry for sunny days and entertaining. There are Upper Shorewood Elem. School 1 block by sidewalk to the west and bus stops in both directions 1/2 block north. Terms are the $1,950 rent and the $2,300 security/damage deposit shown above for a one-year term payable at lease acceptance. Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult [18 and over] application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. DO NOT apply until you have driven by the property and spoken to me, Ron Thompson at 253-740-9397.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5260671)