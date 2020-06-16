All apartments in Burien
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

11603 8th Ave S

11603 8th Avenue South · (425) 761-3047
Location

11603 8th Avenue South, Burien, WA 98168
Riverton-Boulevard Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit Nice house at humble price · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Well maintained mid entry in North Burien area. Quality built-ins and original woodwork. Spacious family room fireplace at each floor. Private rear yard. Double panel windows, and sliding door. High insulation, and 95% Bryant natural gas furnace. ($75 a month in winter). Plenty of window and light.
Up stairs 3 bedroom 2 baths, full dining room and living room
Down stair 1 bedroom 1 bath, 1 office,, 1 family room, large garage, workshop area and laundry room.
Rent to own at $3,000 a month. at price of $599,999.00 possible if qualify for mortgage with 10% down payment. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5092965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11603 8th Ave S have any available units?
11603 8th Ave S has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11603 8th Ave S have?
Some of 11603 8th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11603 8th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
11603 8th Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11603 8th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 11603 8th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 11603 8th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 11603 8th Ave S does offer parking.
Does 11603 8th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11603 8th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11603 8th Ave S have a pool?
No, 11603 8th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 11603 8th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 11603 8th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 11603 8th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11603 8th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 11603 8th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11603 8th Ave S has units with air conditioning.
