11603 8th Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Well maintained mid entry in North Burien area. Quality built-ins and original woodwork. Spacious family room fireplace at each floor. Private rear yard. Double panel windows, and sliding door. High insulation, and 95% Bryant natural gas furnace. ($75 a month in winter). Plenty of window and light.

Up stairs 3 bedroom 2 baths, full dining room and living room

Down stair 1 bedroom 1 bath, 1 office,, 1 family room, large garage, workshop area and laundry room.

Rent to own at $3,000 a month. at price of $599,999.00 possible if qualify for mortgage with 10% down payment. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5092965)