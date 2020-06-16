11603 8th Ave S

Amenities
Well maintained mid entry in North Burien area. Quality built-ins and original woodwork. Spacious family room fireplace at each floor. Private rear yard. Double panel windows, and sliding door. High insulation, and 95% Bryant natural gas furnace. ($75 a month in winter). Plenty of window and light.
Up stairs 3 bedroom 2 baths, full dining room and living room
Down stair 1 bedroom 1 bath, 1 office,, 1 family room, large garage, workshop area and laundry room.
Rent to own at $3,000 a month. at price of $599,999.00 possible if qualify for mortgage with 10% down payment. Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5092965)