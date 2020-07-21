11515 26th Ave SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3BD West Seattle home with lots of space! - West Seattle 3BR/1BA house with lots of space! This home has a living room, family room and eat-in kitchen with full-sized appliances including refrigerator, range, D/W, W/D. There is also a patio off the family room with a large fenced yard in back for entertaining plus a one car garage. Call to set an appointment to view!! 1 pet accepted on a case-by-case basis (dogs under 25lbs). Tenant(s) pay all utilities. To view our qualification go to: urbankey.com



(RLNE5106270)