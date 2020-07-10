All apartments in Burien
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

1020 SW 149th St,

1020 Southwest 149th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Southwest 149th Street, Burien, WA 98166
Dashleys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Old Burien fully remodeled charmer - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with large yard! Available NOW! - Welcome home to this charming rambler home. Fully remodeled and ready for move in now!!! Off street parking and some on street right out front. The home welcomes you with lots of natural light and nice floors throughout. The foyer has a built in for preparing to go outside, the bench is perfect for storage for a shoe less home. The kitchen has great cabinet space and nice counter space, all appliances for the chef in the home. Master bedroom with good closet space and a nice bathroom. 2 more bedrooms and full bath off the hallway. Laundry area with stack able washer/dryer. The recreation/TV room with a slider to the back deck area overlooking the large yard. A large shed for storage or a craft area is finished off and ready for use! This home has a lot of extras to enjoy. Please drive by the home and if you like the area please give us a call for a private showing.
Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to view this lovely home.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking, pets considered case by case Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 to 18 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5273384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 SW 149th St, have any available units?
1020 SW 149th St, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 1020 SW 149th St, have?
Some of 1020 SW 149th St,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 SW 149th St, currently offering any rent specials?
1020 SW 149th St, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 SW 149th St, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 SW 149th St, is pet friendly.
Does 1020 SW 149th St, offer parking?
Yes, 1020 SW 149th St, offers parking.
Does 1020 SW 149th St, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 SW 149th St, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 SW 149th St, have a pool?
No, 1020 SW 149th St, does not have a pool.
Does 1020 SW 149th St, have accessible units?
No, 1020 SW 149th St, does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 SW 149th St, have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 SW 149th St, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 SW 149th St, have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 SW 149th St, does not have units with air conditioning.

