1020 SW 149th St,

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Old Burien fully remodeled charmer - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with large yard! Available NOW! - Welcome home to this charming rambler home. Fully remodeled and ready for move in now!!! Off street parking and some on street right out front. The home welcomes you with lots of natural light and nice floors throughout. The foyer has a built in for preparing to go outside, the bench is perfect for storage for a shoe less home. The kitchen has great cabinet space and nice counter space, all appliances for the chef in the home. Master bedroom with good closet space and a nice bathroom. 2 more bedrooms and full bath off the hallway. Laundry area with stack able washer/dryer. The recreation/TV room with a slider to the back deck area overlooking the large yard. A large shed for storage or a craft area is finished off and ready for use! This home has a lot of extras to enjoy. Please drive by the home and if you like the area please give us a call for a private showing.

Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to view this lovely home.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking, pets considered case by case Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 to 18 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE5273384)