646 Washington Ave - 4

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Experience one of the best views in Bremerton from this historic water view Live/Work Suite adjacent to the Manette Bridge in downtown Bremerton. Just a short walk to the Seattle ferry, PSNS, restaurants and nightlife. This Suite has been fully remodeled with new kitchen, bathroom, paint, barn door, carpet, sunroom overlooking the puget sound, with preserved 1906 hardwood flooring, wood built in's and craftsmanship blended throughout. Conveniently located on the main floor of the historic building with too many features to list, must see in person!

This one of a kind property has an extra boutique style “Storefront/office” space with separate entrance, perfect for a small town charm big picture thinking professional or art/hobby enthusiast.



This unit is absolutely perfect for the vehicle-less commuter, however off-street, on-site parking is available for an additional fee. Community deck and on-site laundry facilities.



To qualify, income must be at least 3x the monthly payment, credit and criminal background check required. Landlord pays garbage. All other utilities paid by tenant, $75/mo flat rate for water/sewer. No pets please.