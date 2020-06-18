All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

646 Washington Ave - 4

646 Washington Ave
Location

646 Washington Ave, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Experience one of the best views in Bremerton from this historic water view Live/Work Suite adjacent to the Manette Bridge in downtown Bremerton. Just a short walk to the Seattle ferry, PSNS, restaurants and nightlife. This Suite has been fully remodeled with new kitchen, bathroom, paint, barn door, carpet, sunroom overlooking the puget sound, with preserved 1906 hardwood flooring, wood built in's and craftsmanship blended throughout. Conveniently located on the main floor of the historic building with too many features to list, must see in person!
This one of a kind property has an extra boutique style “Storefront/office” space with separate entrance, perfect for a small town charm big picture thinking professional or art/hobby enthusiast.

This unit is absolutely perfect for the vehicle-less commuter, however off-street, on-site parking is available for an additional fee. Community deck and on-site laundry facilities.

To qualify, income must be at least 3x the monthly payment, credit and criminal background check required. Landlord pays garbage. All other utilities paid by tenant, $75/mo flat rate for water/sewer. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 Washington Ave - 4 have any available units?
646 Washington Ave - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 646 Washington Ave - 4 have?
Some of 646 Washington Ave - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 Washington Ave - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
646 Washington Ave - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 Washington Ave - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 646 Washington Ave - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 646 Washington Ave - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 646 Washington Ave - 4 does offer parking.
Does 646 Washington Ave - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 Washington Ave - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 Washington Ave - 4 have a pool?
No, 646 Washington Ave - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 646 Washington Ave - 4 have accessible units?
No, 646 Washington Ave - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 646 Washington Ave - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 Washington Ave - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 646 Washington Ave - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 646 Washington Ave - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
