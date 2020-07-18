All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated June 27 2020 at 1:05 AM

646 Washington Ave - 1

646 Washington Ave · (360) 329-2466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

646 Washington Ave, Bremerton, WA 98337

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft



Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Commuters Dream! Experience one of the best views in Bremerton from this historic water view penthouse suite adjacent to the Manette Bridge in downtown Bremerton. Just a short walk to the Seattle ferry, PSNS, restaurants and nightlife. Can be occupied as a 2 bedroom unit, or 1 bedroom w/living room, this unit has an extra spacious bathroom, tons of storage space, and shared on-site laundry facilities.

Relax on the large, on-site deck which overlooks Port Washington Narrows.

This unit is absolutely perfect for the vehicle-less commuter, however off-street, on-site parking is available for one vehicle only.

To qualify, income must be at least 3x the monthly payment, credit and criminal background check required. Tenants responsible power plus $75/mo flat rate for water/sewer. Garbage paid by landlord. No smoking. No pets please.
Coin operated Laundry room available on-site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 Washington Ave - 1 have any available units?
646 Washington Ave - 1 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 646 Washington Ave - 1 have?
Some of 646 Washington Ave - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 Washington Ave - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
646 Washington Ave - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 Washington Ave - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 646 Washington Ave - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 646 Washington Ave - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 646 Washington Ave - 1 offers parking.
Does 646 Washington Ave - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 Washington Ave - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 Washington Ave - 1 have a pool?
No, 646 Washington Ave - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 646 Washington Ave - 1 have accessible units?
No, 646 Washington Ave - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 646 Washington Ave - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 Washington Ave - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 646 Washington Ave - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 646 Washington Ave - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
