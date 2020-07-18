646 Washington Ave - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Commuters Dream! Experience one of the best views in Bremerton from this historic water view penthouse suite adjacent to the Manette Bridge in downtown Bremerton. Just a short walk to the Seattle ferry, PSNS, restaurants and nightlife. Can be occupied as a 2 bedroom unit, or 1 bedroom w/living room, this unit has an extra spacious bathroom, tons of storage space, and shared on-site laundry facilities.



Relax on the large, on-site deck which overlooks Port Washington Narrows.



This unit is absolutely perfect for the vehicle-less commuter, however off-street, on-site parking is available for one vehicle only.



To qualify, income must be at least 3x the monthly payment, credit and criminal background check required. Tenants responsible power plus $75/mo flat rate for water/sewer. Garbage paid by landlord. No smoking. No pets please.

