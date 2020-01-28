All apartments in Bremerton
3547 Monticola Dr.

3547 Monticola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3547 Monticola Drive, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is loaded with great features including a heat pump and gas fireplace. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove. Custom master bedroom walk-in closets with sliding drawers. The backyard is completely fenced with access to the basement. The unfinished basement is an additional 800 square feet and could be used for storage or a large rec room. Pets are possible with owner approval and additional security deposit. Please call for a viewing today.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3547 Monticola Dr. have any available units?
3547 Monticola Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 3547 Monticola Dr. have?
Some of 3547 Monticola Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3547 Monticola Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3547 Monticola Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3547 Monticola Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3547 Monticola Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3547 Monticola Dr. offer parking?
No, 3547 Monticola Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3547 Monticola Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3547 Monticola Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3547 Monticola Dr. have a pool?
No, 3547 Monticola Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3547 Monticola Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3547 Monticola Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3547 Monticola Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3547 Monticola Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3547 Monticola Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3547 Monticola Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
