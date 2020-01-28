3547 Monticola Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is loaded with great features including a heat pump and gas fireplace. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove. Custom master bedroom walk-in closets with sliding drawers. The backyard is completely fenced with access to the basement. The unfinished basement is an additional 800 square feet and could be used for storage or a large rec room. Pets are possible with owner approval and additional security deposit. Please call for a viewing today.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

