Bremerton, WA
2814 McClain Ave
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

2814 McClain Ave

2814 Mcclain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2814 Mcclain Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2814 McClain Ave Available 03/09/20 3BD/2BA rambler with upper level bonus room with large fenced yard! - This wonderfully laid out house has room for everyone!
Main floor has your three bedrooms, two with hard wood floors as well as a full hall bath.
Living room with propane fireplace (Owner not responsible for providing propane tank, but tenant is welcome to get one on their own if they would like), dining area with slider to huge fully fenced back yard, kitchen with all appliances, as well as a 3/4 bath and utility room with washer and dryer hookups. Washer and dryer in house are not owner supplied appliances and will not be repaired or replaced, but can be removed.
Up a few stairs is a huge room with closets and a wood burning fireplace. Could be a fourth bedroom, or a family room, you choose!
Double car garage, lots of parking in the driveway as well.
On city water and sewer, with a mix of electric baseboard and ceiling radiant heat.
Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 McClain Ave have any available units?
2814 McClain Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2814 McClain Ave have?
Some of 2814 McClain Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 McClain Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2814 McClain Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 McClain Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2814 McClain Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2814 McClain Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2814 McClain Ave offers parking.
Does 2814 McClain Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2814 McClain Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 McClain Ave have a pool?
No, 2814 McClain Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2814 McClain Ave have accessible units?
No, 2814 McClain Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 McClain Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 McClain Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2814 McClain Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2814 McClain Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
