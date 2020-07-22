Amenities

2814 McClain Ave Available 03/09/20 3BD/2BA rambler with upper level bonus room with large fenced yard! - This wonderfully laid out house has room for everyone!

Main floor has your three bedrooms, two with hard wood floors as well as a full hall bath.

Living room with propane fireplace (Owner not responsible for providing propane tank, but tenant is welcome to get one on their own if they would like), dining area with slider to huge fully fenced back yard, kitchen with all appliances, as well as a 3/4 bath and utility room with washer and dryer hookups. Washer and dryer in house are not owner supplied appliances and will not be repaired or replaced, but can be removed.

Up a few stairs is a huge room with closets and a wood burning fireplace. Could be a fourth bedroom, or a family room, you choose!

Double car garage, lots of parking in the driveway as well.

On city water and sewer, with a mix of electric baseboard and ceiling radiant heat.

Pets negotiable.



