2746 Hefner St
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

2746 Hefner St

2746 Hefner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2746 Hefner Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
2746 Hefner St Available 04/01/20 4 Bedroom + Bonus Room Partial Water/Mountain View - Updated 4 bedroom plus bonus room with over 2000 square feet. Open floor plan great for entertaining, recreation room off of kitchen. Fully fenced back yard. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on main level with additional bonus room great for an office or hobby room. Another 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located upstairs. Balcony off of master bedroom. Property is located just minutes to PSNS, Bangor, schools, and shopping. Just 1 block away from Lions waterfront park.

(RLNE5025975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2746 Hefner St have any available units?
2746 Hefner St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2746 Hefner St have?
Some of 2746 Hefner St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2746 Hefner St currently offering any rent specials?
2746 Hefner St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2746 Hefner St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2746 Hefner St is pet friendly.
Does 2746 Hefner St offer parking?
No, 2746 Hefner St does not offer parking.
Does 2746 Hefner St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2746 Hefner St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2746 Hefner St have a pool?
No, 2746 Hefner St does not have a pool.
Does 2746 Hefner St have accessible units?
No, 2746 Hefner St does not have accessible units.
Does 2746 Hefner St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2746 Hefner St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2746 Hefner St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2746 Hefner St does not have units with air conditioning.

