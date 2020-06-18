Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated clubhouse

2746 Hefner St Available 04/01/20 4 Bedroom + Bonus Room Partial Water/Mountain View - Updated 4 bedroom plus bonus room with over 2000 square feet. Open floor plan great for entertaining, recreation room off of kitchen. Fully fenced back yard. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on main level with additional bonus room great for an office or hobby room. Another 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located upstairs. Balcony off of master bedroom. Property is located just minutes to PSNS, Bangor, schools, and shopping. Just 1 block away from Lions waterfront park.



(RLNE5025975)