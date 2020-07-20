Amenities

2351 Schley Blvd Available 03/01/19 2351 Schley Blvd - Lovely 2-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Beautiful kitchen complete with granite counter tops, island with breakfast bar, and lots of cabinet space. Open concept floor plan, great room, gas fireplace, and formal dining area. Large master suite has a wonderful walk-in closet and 5 piece master bath. Energy efficient gas heat. Covered front porch and private fenced patio for Summer BBQs. 2 car attached garage. Easy commute to all bases or Seattle ferry. This is a must see. Call for a viewing appointment.

Verla Austin 360-871-2332



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4720708)