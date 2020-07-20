All apartments in Bremerton
Bremerton, WA
2351 Schley Blvd
2351 Schley Blvd

2351 Schley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Bremerton
Apartments with Gyms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2351 Schley Boulevard, Bremerton, WA 98310
East Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
2351 Schley Blvd Available 03/01/19 2351 Schley Blvd - Lovely 2-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Beautiful kitchen complete with granite counter tops, island with breakfast bar, and lots of cabinet space. Open concept floor plan, great room, gas fireplace, and formal dining area. Large master suite has a wonderful walk-in closet and 5 piece master bath. Energy efficient gas heat. Covered front porch and private fenced patio for Summer BBQs. 2 car attached garage. Easy commute to all bases or Seattle ferry. This is a must see. Call for a viewing appointment.
Verla Austin 360-871-2332

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4720708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2351 Schley Blvd have any available units?
2351 Schley Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2351 Schley Blvd have?
Some of 2351 Schley Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2351 Schley Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2351 Schley Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2351 Schley Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2351 Schley Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2351 Schley Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2351 Schley Blvd offers parking.
Does 2351 Schley Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2351 Schley Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2351 Schley Blvd have a pool?
No, 2351 Schley Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2351 Schley Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2351 Schley Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2351 Schley Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2351 Schley Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2351 Schley Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2351 Schley Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
