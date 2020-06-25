1973 Sheridan Road

Amenities

Lovely end unit, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, townhouse style condo is conveniently located to bus lines, shopping and military bases. Kitchen features all major appliances including an updated double oven with gas range, breakfast bar & dining area. Living room with cozy gas fireplace. Great closet space on both levels. All three bedrooms, laundry room with front loading machines and full bath upstairs. Master bedroom features an en-suite bath with double sinks and walk-in closet. Fully fenced backyard with easy to maintain Zen Garden. One cat OK with pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit. 2 car maximum.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Contact us to schedule a showing.