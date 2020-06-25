All apartments in Bremerton
Bremerton, WA
1973 Sheridan Road
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:48 PM

1973 Sheridan Road

1973 Sheridan Road · No Longer Available
Location

1973 Sheridan Road, Bremerton, WA 98310
Sheridan Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Lovely end unit, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, townhouse style condo is conveniently located to bus lines, shopping and military bases. Kitchen features all major appliances including an updated double oven with gas range, breakfast bar & dining area. Living room with cozy gas fireplace. Great closet space on both levels. All three bedrooms, laundry room with front loading machines and full bath upstairs. Master bedroom features an en-suite bath with double sinks and walk-in closet. Fully fenced backyard with easy to maintain Zen Garden. One cat OK with pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit. 2 car maximum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1973 Sheridan Road have any available units?
1973 Sheridan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1973 Sheridan Road have?
Some of 1973 Sheridan Road's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1973 Sheridan Road currently offering any rent specials?
1973 Sheridan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1973 Sheridan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1973 Sheridan Road is pet friendly.
Does 1973 Sheridan Road offer parking?
No, 1973 Sheridan Road does not offer parking.
Does 1973 Sheridan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1973 Sheridan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1973 Sheridan Road have a pool?
No, 1973 Sheridan Road does not have a pool.
Does 1973 Sheridan Road have accessible units?
No, 1973 Sheridan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1973 Sheridan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1973 Sheridan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1973 Sheridan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1973 Sheridan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
