All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 1733 North Wycoff Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1733 North Wycoff Avenue
Last updated January 10 2020 at 7:53 PM

1733 North Wycoff Avenue

1733 North Wycoff Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1733 North Wycoff Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come see this spacious 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home in the heart of West Bremerton. This charming home is situated with alley access to your private driveway and 2 car garage. The lower level has your open concept dining/living spaces, kitchen and half bath. The upper floor boasts all three bedrooms, the master with its own full bath with amazing sunken tub and walk in closet. Another full bath and laundry room with washer and dryer units included. Gas forced air heat and double paned vinyl windows make for good energy efficiency. On city water and sewer, partially fenced yard. This is a no pet home.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 North Wycoff Avenue have any available units?
1733 North Wycoff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1733 North Wycoff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1733 North Wycoff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 North Wycoff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1733 North Wycoff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1733 North Wycoff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1733 North Wycoff Avenue offers parking.
Does 1733 North Wycoff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1733 North Wycoff Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 North Wycoff Avenue have a pool?
No, 1733 North Wycoff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1733 North Wycoff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1733 North Wycoff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 North Wycoff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1733 North Wycoff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1733 North Wycoff Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1733 North Wycoff Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College