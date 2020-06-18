1733 North Wycoff Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Come see this spacious 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home in the heart of West Bremerton. This charming home is situated with alley access to your private driveway and 2 car garage. The lower level has your open concept dining/living spaces, kitchen and half bath. The upper floor boasts all three bedrooms, the master with its own full bath with amazing sunken tub and walk in closet. Another full bath and laundry room with washer and dryer units included. Gas forced air heat and double paned vinyl windows make for good energy efficiency. On city water and sewer, partially fenced yard. This is a no pet home.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.