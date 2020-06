Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking fireplace extra storage

2 Bedroom, 2 bath - Close to Everything - Conveniently located, spacious open floor plan and move in ready. Top floor condo with large living room with fireplace, bright kitchen and dining room with slider that enters to the covered balcony with additional storage closet. The washer and dryer is located in the hallway and the master has a spacious walk in with own bathroom and 2nd bedroom is large and is next to the hallway bathroom. One assigned parking space with space for second vehicle (not assigned).

No Pets. Water/Sewer/Trash is included with rent. Tenant must carry liability insurance.

Schedule your viewing today - 360-271-1895



No Pets Allowed



