1218 Audrey Avenue

Newly construction 3 bed 2 bath duplex with water views. Very close to PSNS, Highways 3 and 16, and the Bremerton Seattle Ferry run. This unit is designed with an open concept in the kitchen, living room & dining room areas. Efficient, split mini ductless heat pump & air conditioner, with individual cadet wall heaters in each bedroom. Carpeted bedrooms, laminate in the living, dining room, kitchen & hallway. Master suite includes a walk-in closet, full bath, and double doors. Stainless appliances, pantry, large laundry room, full sized brand new washer and dryer. Large covered double carport with an additional 10x6 storage room. All this with a water view from the kitchen, dining area, cute front porch, and small back deck. This is a no pet home.



This home will be managed by the owner after tenant placement.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

