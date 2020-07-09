All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated May 14 2019 at 1:23 AM

1218 Audrey Avenue

1218 Audry Way West · No Longer Available
Location

1218 Audry Way West, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Newly construction 3 bed 2 bath duplex with water views. Very close to PSNS, Highways 3 and 16, and the Bremerton Seattle Ferry run. This unit is designed with an open concept in the kitchen, living room & dining room areas. Efficient, split mini ductless heat pump & air conditioner, with individual cadet wall heaters in each bedroom. Carpeted bedrooms, laminate in the living, dining room, kitchen & hallway. Master suite includes a walk-in closet, full bath, and double doors. Stainless appliances, pantry, large laundry room, full sized brand new washer and dryer. Large covered double carport with an additional 10x6 storage room. All this with a water view from the kitchen, dining area, cute front porch, and small back deck. This is a no pet home.

This home will be managed by the owner after tenant placement.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Audrey Avenue have any available units?
1218 Audrey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1218 Audrey Avenue have?
Some of 1218 Audrey Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Audrey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Audrey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Audrey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1218 Audrey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1218 Audrey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1218 Audrey Avenue offers parking.
Does 1218 Audrey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1218 Audrey Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Audrey Avenue have a pool?
No, 1218 Audrey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Audrey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1218 Audrey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Audrey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 Audrey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 Audrey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1218 Audrey Avenue has units with air conditioning.
