Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

1218 5th St.

1218 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1218 5th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pending Applications~ - Charming two-bedroom, one bath near Bremerton ferry and PSNS.
A very charming two-bedroom, one bath, large kitchen, near Bremerton ferry and PSNS. Semi-enclosed front deck to enjoy the spring and summer, while you sip your morning coffee, before heading off to work. The living room has laminate flooring and neutral colored walls.
Bedrooms are carpeted with stylishly textured walls.
If you like to cook this kitchen is for you, wood laminate floors, lots of granite counter space with a pass-through bar area to a bar seating space, the newer white cabinets provide ample storage and great lighting. The bathroom is large has the original octagon-shaped floor tiles, with white tile on walls around the freestanding tub. Large linen storage cabinet. and plenty of lighting here as well. 1 car detached garage with additional parking. Unfinished basement, Washer/dryer hookups, storage, and fully functional workshop.
No smoking. Pets negotiable with an additional deposit and requires
pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com

Tenant screening and credit check required.
We do not allow "reusable screening reports."
A move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.

Visit our website for full details, view our screening criteria, apply online or view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.
Click on Rental Search.

(RLNE2538154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

