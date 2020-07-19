All apartments in Bothell
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

Sonoma Villero

16125 Juanita Woodinville Way NE · No Longer Available
Location

16125 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA 98011
Brickyard Road-Queensgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Great commute location, spacious 3 bedroom townhome with garage, water/sewer/garbage included. Updates! - Welcome to Sonoma Villero Townhomes! Rare availability to rent in this wonderful community with a great commute to the center of the eastside or to the north end and Boeing, wineries just over the hill, parks nearby, bus stop at main entrance. This end unit offers so much natural light with all of the extra windows, and the vaulted ceiling through out really add to the spacious feel. Updates include new flooring, tile, carpet. Great custom paint. New appliances in the kitchen that offers ample cabinet space with the wrap around counters. Eating bar that is open to the living area. Corner placed gas fireplace, large glass doors to the private deck that overlooks the green space.
3 bedrooms on the upper level offering 2 of them with private baths. Attached 1 car garage, and additional parking in the driveway. Additionally the exterior just had a great facelift w/ new siding/paint and roof. Community club house, hot tub, gym and playground. Award winning Northshore school district!
$38 non refundable application fee through agent, owner will reimburse the fee required through the HOA application process, seperate from the agent. Pets possible with restrictions. Phone 425-885-3201 for appt. to view.

(RLNE5023904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sonoma Villero have any available units?
Sonoma Villero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does Sonoma Villero have?
Some of Sonoma Villero's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sonoma Villero currently offering any rent specials?
Sonoma Villero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sonoma Villero pet-friendly?
Yes, Sonoma Villero is pet friendly.
Does Sonoma Villero offer parking?
Yes, Sonoma Villero offers parking.
Does Sonoma Villero have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sonoma Villero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sonoma Villero have a pool?
No, Sonoma Villero does not have a pool.
Does Sonoma Villero have accessible units?
No, Sonoma Villero does not have accessible units.
Does Sonoma Villero have units with dishwashers?
No, Sonoma Villero does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Sonoma Villero have units with air conditioning?
No, Sonoma Villero does not have units with air conditioning.
