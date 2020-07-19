Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated gym playground

Great commute location, spacious 3 bedroom townhome with garage, water/sewer/garbage included. Updates! - Welcome to Sonoma Villero Townhomes! Rare availability to rent in this wonderful community with a great commute to the center of the eastside or to the north end and Boeing, wineries just over the hill, parks nearby, bus stop at main entrance. This end unit offers so much natural light with all of the extra windows, and the vaulted ceiling through out really add to the spacious feel. Updates include new flooring, tile, carpet. Great custom paint. New appliances in the kitchen that offers ample cabinet space with the wrap around counters. Eating bar that is open to the living area. Corner placed gas fireplace, large glass doors to the private deck that overlooks the green space.

3 bedrooms on the upper level offering 2 of them with private baths. Attached 1 car garage, and additional parking in the driveway. Additionally the exterior just had a great facelift w/ new siding/paint and roof. Community club house, hot tub, gym and playground. Award winning Northshore school district!

$38 non refundable application fee through agent, owner will reimburse the fee required through the HOA application process, seperate from the agent. Pets possible with restrictions. Phone 425-885-3201 for appt. to view.



(RLNE5023904)