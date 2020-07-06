All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A

9619 Riverbend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9619 Riverbend Drive, Bothell, WA 98011
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Picturesque, 1 BDRM on the Sammamish River - Property Id: 188017

Picturesque, peaceful, One Bedroom in charming, private Village at Riverbend Community, Bothell. Private Entry, ground floor. No tenants above or below. Private Deck overlooking Sammamish River. Parking, utilities and pool use (cabana, work out equipment) included in rent. Full Washer/Dryer in unit. Newly carpeted and painted. Storage included for bicycles and kayaks. Minutes from downtown Bothell, Burke Gilman Trail around the corner. One reserved parking spot. NO PETS - FIRM
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188017
Property Id 188017

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5487426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A have any available units?
9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A have?
Some of 9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A currently offering any rent specials?
9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A pet-friendly?
No, 9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A offer parking?
Yes, 9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A offers parking.
Does 9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A have a pool?
Yes, 9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A has a pool.
Does 9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A have accessible units?
No, 9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A does not have accessible units.
Does 9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A has units with dishwashers.
Does 9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A have units with air conditioning?
No, 9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE
Bothell, WA 98021
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St
Bothell, WA 98011
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE
Bothell, WA 98021
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way
Bothell, WA 98011
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus