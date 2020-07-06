9619 NE Riverbend Drive 0-A

Amenities

Picturesque, peaceful, One Bedroom in charming, private Village at Riverbend Community, Bothell. Private Entry, ground floor. No tenants above or below. Private Deck overlooking Sammamish River. Parking, utilities and pool use (cabana, work out equipment) included in rent. Full Washer/Dryer in unit. Newly carpeted and painted. Storage included for bicycles and kayaks. Minutes from downtown Bothell, Burke Gilman Trail around the corner. One reserved parking spot. NO PETS - FIRM

No Pets Allowed



