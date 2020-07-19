3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Welcome home to your beautifully remodeled, better than new patio level condo at Cambria Hills! Patios from front and back welcome you to your own private entrance featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 baths! Spacious Living Room with fireplace is open to the Dining Nook and Kitchen, with sliding door to huge patio with storage. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Corner windows over Kitchen sink bring in tons of light! Split floor plan with Master suite, bath & walk-in closet and 2nd bedroom separated by laundry room with full size washer/dryer and full hall bath. New flooring throughout, new fixtures & paint. Comes with assigned carport and extra parking spot.



This community has an amazing clubhouse, exercise room, outdoor pool & spa! Easy access to freeways, Microsoft, UW Bothell, restaurants and Beardslee Crossing!



Contact Lisa @ 425-628-0631 / lisa@tctpm.com or Karen @ 206-265-2031 / karen@tctpm.com to see. All 18+ must apply at www.tctpm.com.