Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1

3927 243rd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3927 243rd Place Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
North Creek-195th

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome home to your beautifully remodeled, better than new patio level condo at Cambria Hills! Patios from front and back welcome you to your own private entrance featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 baths! Spacious Living Room with fireplace is open to the Dining Nook and Kitchen, with sliding door to huge patio with storage. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Corner windows over Kitchen sink bring in tons of light! Split floor plan with Master suite, bath & walk-in closet and 2nd bedroom separated by laundry room with full size washer/dryer and full hall bath. New flooring throughout, new fixtures & paint. Comes with assigned carport and extra parking spot.

This community has an amazing clubhouse, exercise room, outdoor pool & spa! Easy access to freeways, Microsoft, UW Bothell, restaurants and Beardslee Crossing!

Contact Lisa @ 425-628-0631 / lisa@tctpm.com or Karen @ 206-265-2031 / karen@tctpm.com to see. All 18+ must apply at www.tctpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1 have any available units?
3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1 have?
Some of 3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1 offers parking.
Does 3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1 has a pool.
Does 3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3927 243rd Pl SE #I-101 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
