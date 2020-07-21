2711 232nd Street SE

Amenities

3 bedroom, Bothell at Waterford Creek Home for Rent - Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 baths, with light and bright sunlit bonus Den/Office in wonderful, private neighborhood. You will love the Spacious gourmet kitchen with Granite counter tops, gas stove, walk-in pantry. Open to living & dining rooms. SS appliances, Hardwoods, Beautiful maple cabinets with lots of storage. Large Elegant Master Suite with 5 piece master bath and walkin closet upstairs. Northshore schools. Convenient location to 405, Restaurants & Shopping. 2 CAR GARAGE. Back yard deck & covered front porch. No pets, no smoking. For a showing, please contact Trish Bjornson, Circle Point Homes



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5000970)