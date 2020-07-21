All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 2711 232nd Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
2711 232nd Street SE
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

2711 232nd Street SE

2711 232nd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2711 232nd Street Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
Fitzgerald-35th SE

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, Bothell at Waterford Creek Home for Rent - Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 baths, with light and bright sunlit bonus Den/Office in wonderful, private neighborhood. You will love the Spacious gourmet kitchen with Granite counter tops, gas stove, walk-in pantry. Open to living & dining rooms. SS appliances, Hardwoods, Beautiful maple cabinets with lots of storage. Large Elegant Master Suite with 5 piece master bath and walkin closet upstairs. Northshore schools. Convenient location to 405, Restaurants & Shopping. 2 CAR GARAGE. Back yard deck & covered front porch. No pets, no smoking. For a showing, please contact Trish Bjornson, Circle Point Homes

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5000970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 232nd Street SE have any available units?
2711 232nd Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 2711 232nd Street SE have?
Some of 2711 232nd Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 232nd Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
2711 232nd Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 232nd Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 2711 232nd Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 2711 232nd Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 2711 232nd Street SE offers parking.
Does 2711 232nd Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 232nd Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 232nd Street SE have a pool?
No, 2711 232nd Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 2711 232nd Street SE have accessible units?
No, 2711 232nd Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 232nd Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 232nd Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2711 232nd Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2711 232nd Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE
Bothell, WA 98021
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St
Bothell, WA 98011
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE
Bothell, WA 98021
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way
Bothell, WA 98011
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE
Bothell, WA 98012
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBothell 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bothell Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus