24129 40th Ln SE
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

24129 40th Ln SE

24129 40th Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

24129 40th Lane Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
North Creek-195th

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
business center
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
24129 40th Ln SE Available 02/17/20 Beautiful Bothell End Unit Townhome -
This unit is adjacent to open space! This unit has an amazing view from both the master bedroom and living room. The lower level features: kitchen with SS appliance, dining area, living room with gas FP and half bath. The upper level features: master bedroom, master bath, two additional bedrooms and W/D. Enjoy your private backyard patio. Conveniently located near: North Creek Business Center, Microsoft Connector stop, AT&T Campus, access to freeways (405, 522 and I-5), UW Bothell, Cascadia CC and downtown Bothell. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,800 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE3974443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24129 40th Ln SE have any available units?
24129 40th Ln SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
Is 24129 40th Ln SE currently offering any rent specials?
24129 40th Ln SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24129 40th Ln SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 24129 40th Ln SE is pet friendly.
Does 24129 40th Ln SE offer parking?
No, 24129 40th Ln SE does not offer parking.
Does 24129 40th Ln SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24129 40th Ln SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24129 40th Ln SE have a pool?
No, 24129 40th Ln SE does not have a pool.
Does 24129 40th Ln SE have accessible units?
No, 24129 40th Ln SE does not have accessible units.
Does 24129 40th Ln SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24129 40th Ln SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24129 40th Ln SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24129 40th Ln SE does not have units with air conditioning.
