24129 40th Ln SE Available 02/17/20 Beautiful Bothell End Unit Townhome -

This unit is adjacent to open space! This unit has an amazing view from both the master bedroom and living room. The lower level features: kitchen with SS appliance, dining area, living room with gas FP and half bath. The upper level features: master bedroom, master bath, two additional bedrooms and W/D. Enjoy your private backyard patio. Conveniently located near: North Creek Business Center, Microsoft Connector stop, AT&T Campus, access to freeways (405, 522 and I-5), UW Bothell, Cascadia CC and downtown Bothell. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,800 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



