24043 40th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

This pleasingly beautiful 3 story home is one of a kind. This boasts a gorgeous 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, a Den and a Bonus Room that is newly painted and with new hardwood laminate floors! Its master bedroom has a very stunning walk-in closet. Beautifully appointed kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances equipped with a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. For your laundry needs, washer and dryer are included with upstairs utility room for extra storage. Pet is negotiable. This has 2 attached garage and guest parking in the community. For your little ones, it is close to the North Shore School District with Top Rated Schools. It is centrally located in Bothell with Easy access to Freeways (405, 522 or I-5). This home is near to the North Creek Business Park and Microsoft Connector Stop. Nearby parks include Rotary Park, William Penn Park, and William Penn Park. Visit and apply now as this will be selling like hotcakes!



(RLNE4961838)