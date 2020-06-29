All apartments in Bothell
24043 40th Avenue
24043 40th Avenue Southeast
Location

24043 40th Avenue Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
North Creek-195th

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
This pleasingly beautiful 3 story home is one of a kind. This boasts a gorgeous 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, a Den and a Bonus Room that is newly painted and with new hardwood laminate floors! Its master bedroom has a very stunning walk-in closet. Beautifully appointed kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances equipped with a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. For your laundry needs, washer and dryer are included with upstairs utility room for extra storage. Pet is negotiable. This has 2 attached garage and guest parking in the community. For your little ones, it is close to the North Shore School District with Top Rated Schools. It is centrally located in Bothell with Easy access to Freeways (405, 522 or I-5). This home is near to the North Creek Business Park and Microsoft Connector Stop. Nearby parks include Rotary Park, William Penn Park, and William Penn Park. Visit and apply now as this will be selling like hotcakes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24043 40th Avenue have any available units?
24043 40th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 24043 40th Avenue have?
Some of 24043 40th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24043 40th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24043 40th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24043 40th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 24043 40th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 24043 40th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 24043 40th Avenue offers parking.
Does 24043 40th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24043 40th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24043 40th Avenue have a pool?
No, 24043 40th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 24043 40th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24043 40th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24043 40th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24043 40th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 24043 40th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 24043 40th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
