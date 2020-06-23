24026 40th Lane SE

Amenities

Single Family Home in Bothell - Lovely home w/ 3-bdrms + bonus room & 2.5-bathrooms. -Gas Fireplace in Living Room. Eating Bar w/glass Cabinets. Granite Countertops. Gourmet Kitchen w/Gas Range & Stainless Steel Appliances. 9ft Ceilings, Rounded Corners, Ceramic Tile & Hardwood Flooring. 2 Car Garage. Northshore School District. Near U.W.& Cascadia College Campus, Sammamish River Walking Trail to Seattle, Canyon Park shopping center & Downtown Woodinville.

1st, last, & Security Deposit required.



- To Schedule a Tour Link: https:https://showmojo.com/l/b118d6b0d8

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Application fee $45 per adult.

- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



