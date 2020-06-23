All apartments in Bothell
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

24026 40th Lane SE

24026 40th Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

24026 40th Lane Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
North Creek-195th

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home in Bothell - Lovely home w/ 3-bdrms + bonus room & 2.5-bathrooms. -Gas Fireplace in Living Room. Eating Bar w/glass Cabinets. Granite Countertops. Gourmet Kitchen w/Gas Range & Stainless Steel Appliances. 9ft Ceilings, Rounded Corners, Ceramic Tile & Hardwood Flooring. 2 Car Garage. Northshore School District. Near U.W.& Cascadia College Campus, Sammamish River Walking Trail to Seattle, Canyon Park shopping center & Downtown Woodinville.
1st, last, & Security Deposit required.

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https:https://showmojo.com/l/b118d6b0d8
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5250244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24026 40th Lane SE have any available units?
24026 40th Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 24026 40th Lane SE have?
Some of 24026 40th Lane SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24026 40th Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
24026 40th Lane SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24026 40th Lane SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 24026 40th Lane SE is pet friendly.
Does 24026 40th Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 24026 40th Lane SE does offer parking.
Does 24026 40th Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24026 40th Lane SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24026 40th Lane SE have a pool?
No, 24026 40th Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 24026 40th Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 24026 40th Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 24026 40th Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24026 40th Lane SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24026 40th Lane SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24026 40th Lane SE does not have units with air conditioning.
