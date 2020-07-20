20410 124th AVE NE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LUXURY 4 BED, 2.5 BATH BOTHELL HOUSE FOR RENT AVAILABLE NOW! - *$2995/month rent plus utilities; Available NOW*

*4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, fully fenced yard, 2681 SF, Pets considered case-by-case*

*First month's rent ($2995) and security deposit ($2995) due upon move in*

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



VIDEO OF HOME

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnM-2CzjD0U



This spacious Bothell home offers a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in a great Bothell/Mill Creek community within the acclaimed Northshore School District. Built in 2007 and it is in great overall condition.



The home greets you with open concept with formal living room and dining room and high ceilings throughout. A gourmet kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage, SS appliances, gas range, wood floors, granite countertops, custom light fixtures, tile backsplash, and lots of windows providing great natural light. The living room, dining room, and kitchen create one great room with a gas fireplace that is perfect for families and entertaining. Garage access, back-yard access, as well as 1/2 bathroom are all on main floor. The upper level features all 4 bedrooms as well as 2 full bathrooms. Bedrooms are all large with sizable closets and custom shelf systems. The master retreat is very spacious with high ceiling highlighted by a 5-piece on suite bathroom with luxurious finishes, soaking tub and giant walk-in closet! Large laundry room with high end front loader machines on upper level.



Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood right next to all Bothell has to offer. Large lot is fully fenced and has backyard with grass for easy maintenance. Yard has very nice patio great for family dinner and get-togethers. Many large and small parks are close distance to the home including one with kids play area 100 feet away. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue. Area schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. Schools include:

-Woodin Elementary

-Leota Junior High School

-Woodinville High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Washington, Puget Sound, Martha Lake, Silver Lake, and Stickney Lake very close.

-Tambark Creek Park, Saint Edward State Park, N. Creek Park, Lord Hill Park, Willis Tucker Park

-Alderwood Mall, Cinebarre, Edmonds Community College, Boeing, Costco, Mill Creek Center

-Inglewood Golf Club, Mill Creek CC, Lynnwood Golf Course, and Jackson Golf Course



This home has everything you could want and more! Call, text, or email today!



(RLNE4934362)