20125 85th Ave NE Available 08/14/20 Available in August! Spacious Bothell Home with 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths! Great Location! - This spacious home has a main floor bedroom with attached 3/4 bath. Formal living room/dining room, butler's pantry, open kitchen with island, dining area, family room off the kitchen with gas fireplace, laundry room and half bath complete the main floor. Main level has laminate flooring throughout. Deck off kitchen leads out to small fully fenced yard. Upstairs has an open loft area, large master bedroom with 5 piece bath, two additional bedrooms and additional full bath. Excellent Northshore school district. On small dog under 20 lbs. ok. No Cats.
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2500
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $450
PET POLICY: No Cats. 1 small dog under 20lbs. Additional $500 deposit required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT:N/A
SQ FT: 2440
YEAR BUILT: 2003
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Tapestry
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Westhill
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Canyon Park
HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
SPECIAL TERMS:
Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
