Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

20125 85th Ave NE Available 08/14/20 Available in August! Spacious Bothell Home with 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths! Great Location! - This spacious home has a main floor bedroom with attached 3/4 bath. Formal living room/dining room, butler's pantry, open kitchen with island, dining area, family room off the kitchen with gas fireplace, laundry room and half bath complete the main floor. Main level has laminate flooring throughout. Deck off kitchen leads out to small fully fenced yard. Upstairs has an open loft area, large master bedroom with 5 piece bath, two additional bedrooms and additional full bath. Excellent Northshore school district. On small dog under 20 lbs. ok. No Cats.



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2500

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $450



PET POLICY: No Cats. 1 small dog under 20lbs. Additional $500 deposit required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT:N/A



SQ FT: 2440



YEAR BUILT: 2003



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Tapestry



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Westhill

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Canyon Park

HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS:

Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5806542)