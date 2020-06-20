All apartments in Bothell
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

20125 85th Ave NE

20125 85th Avenue Northeast · (425) 485-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20125 85th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Westhill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 20125 85th Ave NE · Avail. Aug 14

$2,975

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2440 sqft

Amenities

20125 85th Ave NE Available 08/14/20 Available in August! Spacious Bothell Home with 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths! Great Location! - This spacious home has a main floor bedroom with attached 3/4 bath. Formal living room/dining room, butler's pantry, open kitchen with island, dining area, family room off the kitchen with gas fireplace, laundry room and half bath complete the main floor. Main level has laminate flooring throughout. Deck off kitchen leads out to small fully fenced yard. Upstairs has an open loft area, large master bedroom with 5 piece bath, two additional bedrooms and additional full bath. Excellent Northshore school district. On small dog under 20 lbs. ok. No Cats.

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2500
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $450

PET POLICY: No Cats. 1 small dog under 20lbs. Additional $500 deposit required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT:N/A

SQ FT: 2440

YEAR BUILT: 2003

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Tapestry

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Westhill
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Canyon Park
HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

SPECIAL TERMS:
Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5806542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20125 85th Ave NE have any available units?
20125 85th Ave NE has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20125 85th Ave NE have?
Some of 20125 85th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20125 85th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
20125 85th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20125 85th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20125 85th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 20125 85th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 20125 85th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 20125 85th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20125 85th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20125 85th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 20125 85th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 20125 85th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 20125 85th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 20125 85th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20125 85th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20125 85th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20125 85th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
