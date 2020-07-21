All apartments in Bothell
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:29 AM

16271 119th Pl Ne

16271 119th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

16271 119th Place Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Brickyard Road-Queensgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
sauna
This elegant Townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and 1471 square feet of comfortable living space and is a short drive from Boeing, Microsoft, Google, Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Bothell, Seattle and Everett. The kitchen includes stove, oven, microwave, refrigerator with ice maker, built in dishwasher and garbage disposal. The Master suite has a private full size bathroom and a large closet. The included washer and dryer are conveniently located upstairs, near bedrooms. The attached 2 car garage has plenty of storage space and access to the lower patio. The forced air Gas furnace and water heater are efficient and will keep you warm during the cold months. Enjoy the Cambridge Clubhouse with sauna, exercise & meeting area. Conveniently located near I-405, 520, 522 and is close to trails, bike paths, parks, shopping, freeways as well as the Metro Park & Ride. It's within the award winning Northshore School District and walking distance to Northshore Junior High, Woodmoor Elementary and The Evergreen Academy. This is a NO smoking and NO pets property, Water and sewer are included with rent. Please contact DJ at 954-461-6840 or dhavalj@gmail.com to set up a private showing appointment.
12 Month lease, $2350 per month, 1st Month, Last Month rent and deposit of $2,000 required, application fee of $50 paid by applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16271 119th Pl Ne have any available units?
16271 119th Pl Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 16271 119th Pl Ne have?
Some of 16271 119th Pl Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16271 119th Pl Ne currently offering any rent specials?
16271 119th Pl Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16271 119th Pl Ne pet-friendly?
No, 16271 119th Pl Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 16271 119th Pl Ne offer parking?
Yes, 16271 119th Pl Ne offers parking.
Does 16271 119th Pl Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16271 119th Pl Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16271 119th Pl Ne have a pool?
No, 16271 119th Pl Ne does not have a pool.
Does 16271 119th Pl Ne have accessible units?
No, 16271 119th Pl Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 16271 119th Pl Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16271 119th Pl Ne has units with dishwashers.
Does 16271 119th Pl Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 16271 119th Pl Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
