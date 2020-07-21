16271 119th Pl Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage sauna

This elegant Townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and 1471 square feet of comfortable living space and is a short drive from Boeing, Microsoft, Google, Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Bothell, Seattle and Everett. The kitchen includes stove, oven, microwave, refrigerator with ice maker, built in dishwasher and garbage disposal. The Master suite has a private full size bathroom and a large closet. The included washer and dryer are conveniently located upstairs, near bedrooms. The attached 2 car garage has plenty of storage space and access to the lower patio. The forced air Gas furnace and water heater are efficient and will keep you warm during the cold months. Enjoy the Cambridge Clubhouse with sauna, exercise & meeting area. Conveniently located near I-405, 520, 522 and is close to trails, bike paths, parks, shopping, freeways as well as the Metro Park & Ride. It's within the award winning Northshore School District and walking distance to Northshore Junior High, Woodmoor Elementary and The Evergreen Academy. This is a NO smoking and NO pets property, Water and sewer are included with rent. Please contact DJ at 954-461-6840 or dhavalj@gmail.com to set up a private showing appointment.

12 Month lease, $2350 per month, 1st Month, Last Month rent and deposit of $2,000 required, application fee of $50 paid by applicant.