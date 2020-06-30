15745 111th Ave NE

Amenities

Bothell Home on Private Street...... - As you enter the home, the formal living room has large bay windows. The formal dining room off the living room has chair rails and coffered ceilings. The well-lit kitchen has granite counters, an eat-in bar and a pantry. Off the kitchen, there is a breakfast nook. The centerpiece of the family room is the fireplace. Upstairs, you will find the master bedroom and bathroom as well as the additional bedrooms. In the Spring and Summer, the outside deck is perfect for entertaining. The unit also has a A/C and a three-car garage. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $10,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



