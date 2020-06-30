All apartments in Bothell
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

15745 111th Ave NE

15745 111th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

15745 111th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bothell Home on Private Street...... - As you enter the home, the formal living room has large bay windows. The formal dining room off the living room has chair rails and coffered ceilings. The well-lit kitchen has granite counters, an eat-in bar and a pantry. Off the kitchen, there is a breakfast nook. The centerpiece of the family room is the fireplace. Upstairs, you will find the master bedroom and bathroom as well as the additional bedrooms. In the Spring and Summer, the outside deck is perfect for entertaining. The unit also has a A/C and a three-car garage. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $10,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5617552)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15745 111th Ave NE have any available units?
15745 111th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 15745 111th Ave NE have?
Some of 15745 111th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15745 111th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
15745 111th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15745 111th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15745 111th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 15745 111th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 15745 111th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 15745 111th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15745 111th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15745 111th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 15745 111th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 15745 111th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 15745 111th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 15745 111th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15745 111th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15745 111th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15745 111th Ave NE has units with air conditioning.

