15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Move-in special $500.00 off...!! - This 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo is located in the Regentwood condo complex. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room with wood-burning FP. The master bedroom has a private ¾ bathroom. The extra-long balcony can be accessed from the master bedroom or the living room and overlooks a greenbelt. The unit comes with one garage spot and a reserved parking spot. The community features a clubhouse and sport court. Conveniently located near downtown Bothell, Kirkland, the Sammamish River and I-405. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent, security deposit (one month’s rent) and $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $5,500 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



No Pets Allowed



