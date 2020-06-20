All apartments in Bothell
15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101
15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101

15707 Waynita Way Northeast · (425) 209-0252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15707 Waynita Way Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 907 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Move-in special $500.00 off...!! - This 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo is located in the Regentwood condo complex. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room with wood-burning FP. The master bedroom has a private ¾ bathroom. The extra-long balcony can be accessed from the master bedroom or the living room and overlooks a greenbelt. The unit comes with one garage spot and a reserved parking spot. The community features a clubhouse and sport court. Conveniently located near downtown Bothell, Kirkland, the Sammamish River and I-405. No smoking and no pets.

First month's rent, security deposit (one month’s rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $5,500 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5795238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101 have any available units?
15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101 has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101 currently offering any rent specials?
15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101 pet-friendly?
No, 15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101 offer parking?
Yes, 15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101 does offer parking.
Does 15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101 have a pool?
No, 15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101 does not have a pool.
Does 15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101 have accessible units?
No, 15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101 does not have accessible units.
Does 15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101 does not have units with air conditioning.
