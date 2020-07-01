15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

$500 Move-in Special..... - Secluded and peaceful townhouse complex. This 2-bedroom unit has a kitchen with SS appliances, granite tile countertops, tile floors and eat-in bar. The living room and dining area have hardwood flooring and wood-burning FP. The upper level has two bedrooms and full bathroom. The is also a laundry room with W/D. The outside patio is perfect for summertime BBQs as is the complexs swimming pool. The unit is within blocks of the 405, Brickyard Park n' Ride and The Village at Totem Lake. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $6,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5643909)