15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3

15600 116th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

15600 116th Place Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Brickyard Road-Queensgate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
$500 Move-in Special..... - Secluded and peaceful townhouse complex. This 2-bedroom unit has a kitchen with SS appliances, granite tile countertops, tile floors and eat-in bar. The living room and dining area have hardwood flooring and wood-burning FP. The upper level has two bedrooms and full bathroom. The is also a laundry room with W/D. The outside patio is perfect for summertime BBQs as is the complexs swimming pool. The unit is within blocks of the 405, Brickyard Park n' Ride and The Village at Totem Lake. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $6,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5643909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3 have any available units?
15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3 have?
Some of 15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3 currently offering any rent specials?
15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3 is pet friendly.
Does 15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3 offer parking?
No, 15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3 does not offer parking.
Does 15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3 have a pool?
Yes, 15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3 has a pool.
Does 15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3 have accessible units?
No, 15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3 does not have accessible units.
Does 15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15600 116TH Ave NE Unit H3 does not have units with air conditioning.

