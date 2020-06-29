14529 114 Ave NE

Amenities
Cozy and Clean Kirkland Home - Property Id: 205338
Clean and Cozy Kirkland (Finn Hill) Home. Close access to 1-405, with quick access to Woodinville and the Totem Lake Mall. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths -a master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Located in a quiet neighborhood. This home features vaulted ceilings and a ton of natural light. Close to Helen Keller Elementary School. Bonuses include: large yard, tankless hot water heater, and car port.
Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance & all utilities including electric, water & garbage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205338
Property Id 205338
(RLNE5469079)