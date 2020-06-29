All apartments in Bothell
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

14529 114 Ave NE

14529 114th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14529 114th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA 98034
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cozy and Clean Kirkland Home - Property Id: 205338

Clean and Cozy Kirkland (Finn Hill) Home. Close access to 1-405, with quick access to Woodinville and the Totem Lake Mall. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths -a master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Located in a quiet neighborhood. This home features vaulted ceilings and a ton of natural light. Close to Helen Keller Elementary School. Bonuses include: large yard, tankless hot water heater, and car port.
Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance & all utilities including electric, water & garbage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205338
Property Id 205338

(RLNE5469079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14529 114 Ave NE have any available units?
14529 114 Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 14529 114 Ave NE have?
Some of 14529 114 Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14529 114 Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
14529 114 Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14529 114 Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14529 114 Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 14529 114 Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 14529 114 Ave NE offers parking.
Does 14529 114 Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14529 114 Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14529 114 Ave NE have a pool?
No, 14529 114 Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 14529 114 Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 14529 114 Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14529 114 Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14529 114 Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14529 114 Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14529 114 Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

