12909 NE 197th Pl

Impeccably maintained in a highly desirable location! Perfectly placed in a friendly neighborhood within walking distance to schools and close to major freeways you can spend more time enjoying your life and less time getting there! The open floor plan perfectly accommodates the needs of any household with a spacious eat-in kitchen and living room ideal for keeping everyone connected. Easily enjoy the outdoors together as well with a new deck and gazebo in the fully fenced backyard ideal for family fun in the sun. A den on the first floor offers excellent flex space for a home office, play room, or hobby area! The master bedroom upstairs is complete with attached full bathroom and walk-in closet for both convenience and comfort. Built in storage in another bedroom allows you to easily keep your new space clutter free! Don’t miss out, schedule a showing today!