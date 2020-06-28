All apartments in Bonney Lake
Find more places like 11204 179th Avenue Court East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonney Lake, WA
/
11204 179th Avenue Court East
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:07 PM

11204 179th Avenue Court East

11204 179th Avenue Court East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bonney Lake
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11204 179th Avenue Court East, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this spectacular 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Bonney Lake, WA! Open floor plan with a grand entry. Elegant dinning room. Lovely kitchen features tons of granite space with breakfast bar. Spacious living room with a decorative fire place. Additional office space upstairs. Wonderful master retreat features luxurious tub and dual sinks. Amazing secondary rooms. Large deck perfect for relaxing after a long day! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11204 179th Avenue Court East have any available units?
11204 179th Avenue Court East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonney Lake, WA.
What amenities does 11204 179th Avenue Court East have?
Some of 11204 179th Avenue Court East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11204 179th Avenue Court East currently offering any rent specials?
11204 179th Avenue Court East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11204 179th Avenue Court East pet-friendly?
Yes, 11204 179th Avenue Court East is pet friendly.
Does 11204 179th Avenue Court East offer parking?
No, 11204 179th Avenue Court East does not offer parking.
Does 11204 179th Avenue Court East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11204 179th Avenue Court East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11204 179th Avenue Court East have a pool?
No, 11204 179th Avenue Court East does not have a pool.
Does 11204 179th Avenue Court East have accessible units?
No, 11204 179th Avenue Court East does not have accessible units.
Does 11204 179th Avenue Court East have units with dishwashers?
No, 11204 179th Avenue Court East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11204 179th Avenue Court East have units with air conditioning?
No, 11204 179th Avenue Court East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renwood
9002 186th Ave E
Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Similar Pages

Bonney Lake 1 BedroomsBonney Lake 2 Bedrooms
Bonney Lake 3 BedroomsBonney Lake Apartments with Gym
Bonney Lake Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WA
Lakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College