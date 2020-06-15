All apartments in Battle Ground
Find more places like 909 NW 13th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Battle Ground, WA
/
909 NW 13th Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

909 NW 13th Ave

909 Northwest 13th Avenue · (360) 892-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Battle Ground
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

909 Northwest 13th Avenue, Battle Ground, WA 98604

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 909 NW 13th Ave · Avail. Jul 24

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
909 NW 13th Ave Available 07/24/20 Seeking Lover of Large Fenced Back Yard, Apply here! - Showings start 7/24/20
Attractive Hardwood Laminate greets you in the entry of this lovely home.
This open floor plan offers 3 bedroom, 2 bath on one level with large, fenced yard. Living and family rooms provide space for everyone. Kitchen has island for easy cooking collaboration. Economical Gas Forced Air heating, laundry room , spacious Master bedroom with on suite bath, 2 additional bedrooms top off this great home in popular Battle Ground . Close to Farmers Market, dining, shopping and quick freeway access for commuting. JA

**THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE RESPECT THE PRIVACY OF THE TENANT AND DO NOT TRESPASS ONTO THE PROPERTY. Thank you in advance for your cooperation!
Visit www.TMGnorthwest.com to apply today or view additional vacancies!

Schools: battlegroundps.org

*Please note: photos may not accurately reflect the layout or finishes for this unit. Actual finishes and/or features may vary. Owner/agent assumes no responsibility for discrepancies between pictures and final product. Please conduct a self-tour to view the property.

(RLNE4269701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 NW 13th Ave have any available units?
909 NW 13th Ave has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 909 NW 13th Ave have?
Some of 909 NW 13th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 NW 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
909 NW 13th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 NW 13th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 909 NW 13th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Battle Ground.
Does 909 NW 13th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 909 NW 13th Ave does offer parking.
Does 909 NW 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 NW 13th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 NW 13th Ave have a pool?
No, 909 NW 13th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 909 NW 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 909 NW 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 909 NW 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 NW 13th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 909 NW 13th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 NW 13th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 909 NW 13th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Battle Ground 2 BedroomsBattle Ground Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Battle Ground Apartments with ParkingBattle Ground Dog Friendly Apartments
Battle Ground Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, OR
Aloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR
Forest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WATroutdale, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity