Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

909 NW 13th Ave Available 07/24/20 Seeking Lover of Large Fenced Back Yard, Apply here! - Showings start 7/24/20

Attractive Hardwood Laminate greets you in the entry of this lovely home.

This open floor plan offers 3 bedroom, 2 bath on one level with large, fenced yard. Living and family rooms provide space for everyone. Kitchen has island for easy cooking collaboration. Economical Gas Forced Air heating, laundry room , spacious Master bedroom with on suite bath, 2 additional bedrooms top off this great home in popular Battle Ground . Close to Farmers Market, dining, shopping and quick freeway access for commuting. JA



**THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE RESPECT THE PRIVACY OF THE TENANT AND DO NOT TRESPASS ONTO THE PROPERTY. Thank you in advance for your cooperation!

Visit www.TMGnorthwest.com to apply today or view additional vacancies!



Schools: battlegroundps.org



*Please note: photos may not accurately reflect the layout or finishes for this unit. Actual finishes and/or features may vary. Owner/agent assumes no responsibility for discrepancies between pictures and final product. Please conduct a self-tour to view the property.



(RLNE4269701)