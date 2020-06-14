Apartment List
/
WA
/
battle ground
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Battle Ground, WA with garage

Battle Ground apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
909 NW 13th Ave
909 Northwest 13th Avenue, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1532 sqft
909 NW 13th Ave Available 07/24/20 Seeking Lover of Large Fenced Back Yard, Apply here! - Showings start 7/24/20 Attractive Hardwood Laminate greets you in the entry of this lovely home.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1119 NW 16th Ave.
1119 Northwest 16th Avenue, Battle Ground, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1922 sqft
Spacious 2 story in the Crestwood Meadows neighborhood! - Spacious 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath available in the Crestwood Meadows neighborhood! Built in 2002, this home includes a good sized front yard, fenced backyard, washer/dryer hook ups,

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1706 NW 22nd Avenue
1706 Northwest 22nd Avenue, Battle Ground, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2458 sqft
1706 NW 22nd Avenue Available 06/20/20 Classic & Modern Ranch - Classic & Modern Ranch This home boasts engineered hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard
1129 Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard, Battle Ground, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2126 sqft
Incredible Live/Work 2 Bedroom Townhome next to Battle Ground Village! Call Today to View! - Ready to shorten your commute? You'll love this beautiful 2 bed 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1127 SE Rasmussen Boulevard
1127 Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard, Battle Ground, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2126 sqft
Incredible Live/Work 2 Bedroom Townhome next to Battle Ground Village! Call Today to View! - Ready to shorten your commute? You'll love this beautiful 2 bed 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1121 SE Rasmussen Boulevard
1121 Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard, Battle Ground, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
2183 sqft
Incredible Live/Work 2 Bedroom Townhome next to Battle Ground Village! Call Today to View! - Ready to shorten your commute? You'll love this beautiful 2 bed 2.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2104 NW 6th Ave
2104 Northwest 6th Avenue, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1547 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch on Large Corner Lot in Battleground! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Living room with vaulted ceilings, family room, dining area, Kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1801 E Main Street
1801 East Main Street, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2984 sqft
1801 E Main Street Available 04/20/20 2 Acres, 2 Decks, 2 Kitchens, Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Battle Ground - This is a great home with nearly 3000 square feet on the East end of town. It comes with 2 decks that overlook over 2 acres of land.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
108 SE 5th Circle
108 Southeast 5th Circle, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1188 sqft
108 SE 5th Circle Available 04/03/20 Luxury Single Level 3 Bed 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard - Have the luxury of living in an established neighborhood and a practically brand new home.
Results within 5 miles of Battle Ground
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
9 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
13 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1306 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
4 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Sifton - Orchards
1 Unit Available
8714 NE 152nd Ave
8714 Northeast 152nd Avenue, Orchards, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1571 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch on large lot in Orchards! - Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living room with gas fireplace, family room, dining room and kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Laundry area with washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9404 NE 105th Ave
9404 Northeast 105th Avenue, Five Corners, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2472 sqft
9404 NE 105th Ave Available 07/22/20 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Orchards - 4 bed 2.5 bath home welcomes you home with a covered porch entry and 2 car garage. Easy commute access to I-205 or Padden Parkway.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11613 NE 104th Street
11613 Northeast 104th Street, Five Corners, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2120 sqft
11613 NE 104th Street Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with fenced backyard with lawn mowing service - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851 This 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17409 NE 78th Way
17409 NE 78th Way, Orchards, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3488 sqft
17409 NE 78th Way Available 08/19/20 NEW 5 bed 3 bath near Frontier Middle and Pioneer Elem Schools - This home in the Mountain View Meadows area of Orchards is walking distance to Frontier Middle School and Pioneer Elementary School.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8204 NE 153rd Court
8204 Northeast 153rd Court, Orchards, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2172 sqft
8204 NE 153rd Court Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 2-Story 3-Bedroom Home in the Heritage Neighborhood for Rent - 8204 NE 153rd Ct - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease in Vancouver, available July 2020. This home boasts 2172 sq.ft.
Results within 10 miles of Battle Ground
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
Cascade Park
7 Units Available
Wy'East Pointe
812 SE 136th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1300 sqft
Within walking distance of Mill Plain Shopping Center, this apartment complex offers amenities like large windows and skylights, fully-equipped kitchens, and extra storage spaces in each unit.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
Bennington
14 Units Available
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1293 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
23 Units Available
Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Ridgefield in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Ellsworth Springs
13 Units Available
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,145
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pleasant Valley
10 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Landover - Sharmel
5 Units Available
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
22 Units Available
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Battle Ground, WA

Battle Ground apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Battle Ground 2 BedroomsBattle Ground 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBattle Ground 3 BedroomsBattle Ground Apartments with Balcony
Battle Ground Apartments with GarageBattle Ground Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBattle Ground Apartments with Parking
Battle Ground Apartments with Washer-DryerBattle Ground Dog Friendly ApartmentsBattle Ground Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, OR
Aloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR
Forest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WATroutdale, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University