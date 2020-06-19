Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit D1 Available 05/22/20 Beautiful two bedrooms one bathroom fourplex near MultiCare Auburn Medical Center.



Unit features

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

- Fireplace

- Ceiling fan

- Washer + Dryer hookups

- Electric heating system

- Private patio

- Garage



Near multiple stores and restaurants including Starting Gate Restaurant, Donut & Muffin Factory, Garcias Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, Red Lotus Restaurant, and many more.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities.

No pets allowed

The application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address:

717 F Pl NE Apt D1, Auburn, Pierce, Washington, 98002.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co

