Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

717 F Pl NE Apt D1

717 F Place Northeast · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

717 F Place Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit D1 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1011 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit D1 Available 05/22/20 Beautiful two bedrooms one bathroom fourplex near MultiCare Auburn Medical Center.

Unit features
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Fireplace
- Ceiling fan
- Washer + Dryer hookups
- Electric heating system
- Private patio
- Garage

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Starting Gate Restaurant, Donut & Muffin Factory, Garcias Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, Red Lotus Restaurant, and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities.
No pets allowed
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address:
717 F Pl NE Apt D1, Auburn, Pierce, Washington, 98002.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: 2potehpn846eeapj

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5776352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

