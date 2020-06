Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Lakeland Hills Condo with a Balcony view! - **Application Pending**



This home features an open layout, throughout the spacious unit from family room to living room and kitchen. The master bedroom features a five piece master bath with walk in closet. The one-stall garage has plenty of extra storage space.



- Water and Sewer included in rent



- Washer and Dryer included



- Fireplace



- Balcony with view



- No pets please



Forrest@HavenRent.com



#474



(RLNE3348854)