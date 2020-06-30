Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

5560 S 316th St Available 12/09/19 Charming 2 bedroom, 1 full bath rambler with open concept on a huge lot in Auburn - West Hills - This well kept cozy home is situated on a huge lot next to Evergreen Height Elementary. Attached one car garage with plenty of room around spacious yard to enjoy gardening. Hardwood floors throughout living room and kitchen which includes dishwasher, stove-top, range-oven, refrigerator, This home also features a full size washer and dryer with nice oak cabinets in a separate laundry room off hallway. It's a must see, you'll be pleasantly surprised!!



(RLNE4484615)