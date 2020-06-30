All apartments in Auburn
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

5560 S 316th St

5560 South 316th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5560 South 316th Street, Auburn, WA 98001
West Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5560 S 316th St Available 12/09/19 Charming 2 bedroom, 1 full bath rambler with open concept on a huge lot in Auburn - West Hills - This well kept cozy home is situated on a huge lot next to Evergreen Height Elementary. Attached one car garage with plenty of room around spacious yard to enjoy gardening. Hardwood floors throughout living room and kitchen which includes dishwasher, stove-top, range-oven, refrigerator, This home also features a full size washer and dryer with nice oak cabinets in a separate laundry room off hallway. It's a must see, you'll be pleasantly surprised!!

(RLNE4484615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5560 S 316th St have any available units?
5560 S 316th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 5560 S 316th St have?
Some of 5560 S 316th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5560 S 316th St currently offering any rent specials?
5560 S 316th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5560 S 316th St pet-friendly?
No, 5560 S 316th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 5560 S 316th St offer parking?
Yes, 5560 S 316th St offers parking.
Does 5560 S 316th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5560 S 316th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5560 S 316th St have a pool?
No, 5560 S 316th St does not have a pool.
Does 5560 S 316th St have accessible units?
No, 5560 S 316th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5560 S 316th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5560 S 316th St has units with dishwashers.

