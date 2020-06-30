5158 Victoria Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

This newer, 2-story home in Lakeland Hills Estates will knock your socks off! Loaded with amenities, this home will be a sanctuary for your busy life. It is located at the end of a quiet, dead-end street.



With a 3-bay garage there will be plenty of room for autos, toys, and storage. Step through the covered entry and you will immediately pass the 5th bedroom, which would also make a perfect office. A powder room downstairs serves guests and residents conveniently and is located across the hall from a laundry/mud room from the garage.



The great room concept is made even greater by the 9' ceilings and massive windows that bring in lots of NW light. A gas fireplace in the living room brings both warmth and ambiance. It flows naturally into the dining room with the beautiful wood floors. A covered patio through a large slider is great for BBQing even in inclement weather.



The kitchen features a large center island long enough to seat 4. All stainless appliances include: side-by-side fridge with pull-out freezer drawer; huge 5-burner gas range w/ large oven; built-in microwave; dishwasher; double, deep sink w/ disposal, and; slimline kitchen faucet with pullout sprayer. Lots of wood cabinetry and a walk-in pantry are augmented with quartz countertops, tile backsplash, and an ultra modern range hood.



The master suite is located downstairs, off the kitchen. The huge bedroom leads to a 5-piece bath with double vanity, soaking tub, and super-sized shower. A walk-in closet completes the suite.



Upstairs are three, good-sized bedrooms served by a full bath. A large landing at the top of the stairs can serve a multitude of purposes. A large, second laundry room is located upstairs so the house has laundry both up and downstairs.



Other amenities: Energy efficiency package for utility bills includes: tankless water heater, 90% efficient gas furnace, and whole-house ventilation system. Professional lawn maintenance included with $100/monthly surcharge. Washer/dryer. Automatic garage openers. Territorial views.



Terms: 10-month lease. $2,400 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. $100/mo. landscaping surcharge for professional lawn maintenance so you don't have to. No pets. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required.