Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:36 AM

5158 Victoria Ave SE

5158 Victoria Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5158 Victoria Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Southeast Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This newer, 2-story home in Lakeland Hills Estates will knock your socks off! Loaded with amenities, this home will be a sanctuary for your busy life. It is located at the end of a quiet, dead-end street.

With a 3-bay garage there will be plenty of room for autos, toys, and storage. Step through the covered entry and you will immediately pass the 5th bedroom, which would also make a perfect office. A powder room downstairs serves guests and residents conveniently and is located across the hall from a laundry/mud room from the garage.

The great room concept is made even greater by the 9' ceilings and massive windows that bring in lots of NW light. A gas fireplace in the living room brings both warmth and ambiance. It flows naturally into the dining room with the beautiful wood floors. A covered patio through a large slider is great for BBQing even in inclement weather.

The kitchen features a large center island long enough to seat 4. All stainless appliances include: side-by-side fridge with pull-out freezer drawer; huge 5-burner gas range w/ large oven; built-in microwave; dishwasher; double, deep sink w/ disposal, and; slimline kitchen faucet with pullout sprayer. Lots of wood cabinetry and a walk-in pantry are augmented with quartz countertops, tile backsplash, and an ultra modern range hood.

The master suite is located downstairs, off the kitchen. The huge bedroom leads to a 5-piece bath with double vanity, soaking tub, and super-sized shower. A walk-in closet completes the suite.

Upstairs are three, good-sized bedrooms served by a full bath. A large landing at the top of the stairs can serve a multitude of purposes. A large, second laundry room is located upstairs so the house has laundry both up and downstairs.

Other amenities: Energy efficiency package for utility bills includes: tankless water heater, 90% efficient gas furnace, and whole-house ventilation system. Professional lawn maintenance included with $100/monthly surcharge. Washer/dryer. Automatic garage openers. Territorial views.

Terms: 10-month lease. $2,400 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. $100/mo. landscaping surcharge for professional lawn maintenance so you don't have to. No pets. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5158 Victoria Ave SE have any available units?
5158 Victoria Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 5158 Victoria Ave SE have?
Some of 5158 Victoria Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5158 Victoria Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
5158 Victoria Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5158 Victoria Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 5158 Victoria Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 5158 Victoria Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 5158 Victoria Ave SE offers parking.
Does 5158 Victoria Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5158 Victoria Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5158 Victoria Ave SE have a pool?
No, 5158 Victoria Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 5158 Victoria Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 5158 Victoria Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5158 Victoria Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5158 Victoria Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
