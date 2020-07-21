3435 Auburn Way South #10

Amenities

2 Bedroom Condo with wood burning Fireplace - Excellent condo in a quiet area. Close to shopping centers, Casino, freeways, schools and other amenities. Large Condo! Lots of windows for natural light! Fireplace in the living room, patio door leading to a nice spacious deck for you enjoyment. Living room and a fireplace. Kitchen with dining area. Nice flow, floor plan. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Garbage, Water, and Sewer included. Rent $1500 per month. 1 yr lease minimum. Renters Insurance required. Screening application fee $55 per adult. $1500 security deposit. Minimum Income 2 times rent, no evictions or rental judgments on record. Min. credit score 650. Shown by Appointment only.



(RLNE5154140)