Auburn, WA
3435 Auburn Way South #10
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

3435 Auburn Way South #10

3435 Auburn Way South · No Longer Available
Location

3435 Auburn Way South, Auburn, WA 98092
Plateau

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Condo with wood burning Fireplace - Excellent condo in a quiet area. Close to shopping centers, Casino, freeways, schools and other amenities. Large Condo! Lots of windows for natural light! Fireplace in the living room, patio door leading to a nice spacious deck for you enjoyment. Living room and a fireplace. Kitchen with dining area. Nice flow, floor plan. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Garbage, Water, and Sewer included. Rent $1500 per month. 1 yr lease minimum. Renters Insurance required. Screening application fee $55 per adult. $1500 security deposit. Minimum Income 2 times rent, no evictions or rental judgments on record. Min. credit score 650. Shown by Appointment only.

(RLNE5154140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 Auburn Way South #10 have any available units?
3435 Auburn Way South #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 3435 Auburn Way South #10 currently offering any rent specials?
3435 Auburn Way South #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 Auburn Way South #10 pet-friendly?
No, 3435 Auburn Way South #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 3435 Auburn Way South #10 offer parking?
No, 3435 Auburn Way South #10 does not offer parking.
Does 3435 Auburn Way South #10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3435 Auburn Way South #10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 Auburn Way South #10 have a pool?
No, 3435 Auburn Way South #10 does not have a pool.
Does 3435 Auburn Way South #10 have accessible units?
No, 3435 Auburn Way South #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 Auburn Way South #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3435 Auburn Way South #10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3435 Auburn Way South #10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3435 Auburn Way South #10 does not have units with air conditioning.
