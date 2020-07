Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace extra storage

31900 104th Ave SE #I203 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Town Home in Emerald Pointe - Rare 3 bed town home in fantastic Auburn location! Spacious kitchen opens to dining area and family room with cozy gas fireplace. Downstairs there is a washer and dryer, half bath and private balcony with additional storage. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, master bath and generous hall bath. Covered parking and wonderful community in the Emerald Pointe Condominiums.



(RLNE3793739)