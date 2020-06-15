All apartments in Auburn
212 F Street SW
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

212 F Street SW

212 F Street Southeast · (253) 303-3880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 F Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 212 F Street SW · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Auburn Charmer - Quiet Auburn Street, but central to everything: house is located on a quiet street/area within a mile or two from Down Town Auburn, City Hall, Hospital, Post Office, Police Station, Puget Sound Rail Road Station and Metro Bus Terminal, major shopping centers including Supermall, recreation centers and parks, cinemas, golf course, casino, Highway-18, Highway-167 and I-5

Vintage charmer but completely new!!! New carpet, fresh paint, new windows, new appliances. All new inside! Three Bedrooms (two on main) dining area off kitchen, large laundry area. Private back yard. New appliances, gas stove. Ready now!

This home has been upgraded with energy efficient windows, insulation, and water heater/

Please call to schedule your tour or if you have questions: 253-303-3880

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4615145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 F Street SW have any available units?
212 F Street SW has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 212 F Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
212 F Street SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 F Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 212 F Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 212 F Street SW offer parking?
No, 212 F Street SW does not offer parking.
Does 212 F Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 F Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 F Street SW have a pool?
No, 212 F Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 212 F Street SW have accessible units?
No, 212 F Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 212 F Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 F Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 F Street SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 F Street SW does not have units with air conditioning.
