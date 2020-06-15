212 F Street SW

Amenities

recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range recently renovated Property Amenities

Auburn Charmer - Quiet Auburn Street, but central to everything: house is located on a quiet street/area within a mile or two from Down Town Auburn, City Hall, Hospital, Post Office, Police Station, Puget Sound Rail Road Station and Metro Bus Terminal, major shopping centers including Supermall, recreation centers and parks, cinemas, golf course, casino, Highway-18, Highway-167 and I-5



Vintage charmer but completely new!!! New carpet, fresh paint, new windows, new appliances. All new inside! Three Bedrooms (two on main) dining area off kitchen, large laundry area. Private back yard. New appliances, gas stove. Ready now!



This home has been upgraded with energy efficient windows, insulation, and water heater/



Please call to schedule your tour or if you have questions: 253-303-3880



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4615145)