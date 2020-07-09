1503 65th St SE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Recently Updated Landland Hills Home! - **Application Pending**



Fantastic 2 story home with a terrific location. Situated next to a Cul-de-sac, close to neighborhood park & 15 acre park, walk to Lakeland Town Center & it has a bigger, fairly private backyard! 3 bdrms, 2.5 baths plus a lg loft upstairs & a 2 car garage. Big living room off entry & spacious family rm off the kitchen & eating nook, hardwood flrs, wht painted millwork, security system, upstairs laundry rm w/ extra shelving, spacious master bdrm & bth & much more! New Flooring, New Cabinets. Wont last long!



*Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with owners final approval.



#6013



Dustin@HavenRent.com



(RLNE5778360)