1503 65th St SE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1503 65th St SE

1503 65th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1503 65th Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently Updated Landland Hills Home! - **Application Pending**

Fantastic 2 story home with a terrific location. Situated next to a Cul-de-sac, close to neighborhood park & 15 acre park, walk to Lakeland Town Center & it has a bigger, fairly private backyard! 3 bdrms, 2.5 baths plus a lg loft upstairs & a 2 car garage. Big living room off entry & spacious family rm off the kitchen & eating nook, hardwood flrs, wht painted millwork, security system, upstairs laundry rm w/ extra shelving, spacious master bdrm & bth & much more! New Flooring, New Cabinets. Wont last long!

*Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with owners final approval.

#6013

Dustin@HavenRent.com

(RLNE5778360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 65th St SE have any available units?
1503 65th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 65th St SE have?
Some of 1503 65th St SE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 65th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1503 65th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 65th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 65th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 1503 65th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 1503 65th St SE offers parking.
Does 1503 65th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 65th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 65th St SE have a pool?
No, 1503 65th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1503 65th St SE have accessible units?
No, 1503 65th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 65th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 65th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.

