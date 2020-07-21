All apartments in Auburn
1402 11th St NE
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

1402 11th St NE

1402 11th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1402 11th Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Auburn - 3 BDRM Rambler with large yard! Available Now! - Located at 1402 11th St NE, Auburn, WA 98002. This home features hardwood flooring in the living room, hall and bedrooms, tile back splash and granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, a Kitchen Aid Cook top stove with grill, newer microwave, granite eating bar and lots of cabinet space including a large pantry cabinet in the kitchen! Wood burning fireplace, oil heat, large fully fenced backyard with great entertaining size patio, one car garage, vinyl windows throughout. W/D hookups. Mature landscaping and room for a garden! Close to downtown with easy access to Hwy 167. No pets! Rent is $1900/month. Security deposit of $1900 also required. This home is now available! Call Agilon Properties LLC at Toll Free 1-866-424-4566 to schedule a viewing or visit our website at http://www.agilonproperties.com for more information or to apply!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4016749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 11th St NE have any available units?
1402 11th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 11th St NE have?
Some of 1402 11th St NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 11th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1402 11th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 11th St NE pet-friendly?
No, 1402 11th St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 1402 11th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1402 11th St NE offers parking.
Does 1402 11th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 11th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 11th St NE have a pool?
No, 1402 11th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1402 11th St NE have accessible units?
No, 1402 11th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 11th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 11th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
