Auburn - 3 BDRM Rambler with large yard! Available Now! - Located at 1402 11th St NE, Auburn, WA 98002. This home features hardwood flooring in the living room, hall and bedrooms, tile back splash and granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, a Kitchen Aid Cook top stove with grill, newer microwave, granite eating bar and lots of cabinet space including a large pantry cabinet in the kitchen! Wood burning fireplace, oil heat, large fully fenced backyard with great entertaining size patio, one car garage, vinyl windows throughout. W/D hookups. Mature landscaping and room for a garden! Close to downtown with easy access to Hwy 167. No pets! Rent is $1900/month. Security deposit of $1900 also required. This home is now available! Call Agilon Properties LLC at Toll Free 1-866-424-4566 to schedule a viewing or visit our website at http://www.agilonproperties.com for more information or to apply!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4016749)