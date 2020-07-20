Amenities

1313 52nd Street NE Available 05/01/20 North Auburn Trail Run Townhomes - End unit 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage and 2 parking spaces. Available May 1st or sooner! - Welcome home to Trail Run Town homes! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome has been updated, has custom paint colors thru out the home. The available date is flexible May 1st or sooner. Let's go in, you enter into the foyer area with access to the two car garage and coat closet and drop your keys as you come into the open floor plan. The tall ceilings make this feel so large as you enter the living room area, it is nice sized and offers a gas fireplace and nooks for sitting areas. The dining area holds a larger table and opens out to the patio for BBQ's! The kitchen is roomy with brand new stainless steel appliances, double oven, counter tops and good cabinets space for the Chef in the home, a pantry closet is close by for extra storage or the "Costco" trips. The roomy half bath will finish the main floor. Upstairs on the landing there is room for a small desk or a reading nook area. The master suite is roomy and will hold a king size bed, great windows for natural light and a walk in closet and full bathroom with double sinks. The laundry room is on this floor with full size washer and dryer. Two more bedrooms/office rooms with good space and a full bathroom off the hallway. New plank flooring and carpet throughout. This is a must see! The location has easy access to shopping and local freeway access to Hwy 167. Resident to pay all utilities and owner pays HOA dues. Please drive by property first, then call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527 for a private showing.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets are considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500.00/pet deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by then call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527 for a private showing.



