Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

1313 52nd Street NE

1313 52nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1313 52nd Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1313 52nd Street NE Available 05/01/20 North Auburn Trail Run Townhomes - End unit 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage and 2 parking spaces. Available May 1st or sooner! - Welcome home to Trail Run Town homes! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome has been updated, has custom paint colors thru out the home. The available date is flexible May 1st or sooner. Let's go in, you enter into the foyer area with access to the two car garage and coat closet and drop your keys as you come into the open floor plan. The tall ceilings make this feel so large as you enter the living room area, it is nice sized and offers a gas fireplace and nooks for sitting areas. The dining area holds a larger table and opens out to the patio for BBQ's! The kitchen is roomy with brand new stainless steel appliances, double oven, counter tops and good cabinets space for the Chef in the home, a pantry closet is close by for extra storage or the "Costco" trips. The roomy half bath will finish the main floor. Upstairs on the landing there is room for a small desk or a reading nook area. The master suite is roomy and will hold a king size bed, great windows for natural light and a walk in closet and full bathroom with double sinks. The laundry room is on this floor with full size washer and dryer. Two more bedrooms/office rooms with good space and a full bathroom off the hallway. New plank flooring and carpet throughout. This is a must see! The location has easy access to shopping and local freeway access to Hwy 167. Resident to pay all utilities and owner pays HOA dues. Please drive by property first, then call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527 for a private showing.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets are considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500.00/pet deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by then call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527 for a private showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Reilly): (253) 590-9591
Leasing Cell (Misty): (206) 841-8527
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE4822668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 52nd Street NE have any available units?
1313 52nd Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 52nd Street NE have?
Some of 1313 52nd Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 52nd Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1313 52nd Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 52nd Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 52nd Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 1313 52nd Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 1313 52nd Street NE offers parking.
Does 1313 52nd Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1313 52nd Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 52nd Street NE have a pool?
No, 1313 52nd Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1313 52nd Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1313 52nd Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 52nd Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 52nd Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
